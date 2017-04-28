Pulsan hopes for repeat

Powerlifting’S 72kg squat world record-holder Linda Pulsan left for Sydney on Tuesday for the Pacific Invitational Challenge, where she hopes to repeat her world-standard performance from 2015.

The Pacific Invitational Challenge from today to Sunday will give competitors the opportunity to qualify for this year’s World Powerlifting Championships in Russia in June.

It was at this event in 2015 that Pulsan qualified for the world championships in Finland, where she set the world record in the squat category in the 72kg division with a weight of 182.5kg.

She improved that to 183.5kg a month later at the Pacific Games at home in Port Moresby, where the record still stands.

That mark may fall soon as Pulsan aims to improve from it however, being an invitational only, any records over her mark will not be official until she goes to the world championships.

“I’m aiming to go and defend my title in Russia so I will be giving my best in Sydney this weekend,” Pulsan said.

Her outstanding efforts in 2015 also saw her take out the female-athlete-of-the-year award in the 2016 SP Sports Awards.

Pulsan’s trip to Sydney is funded by the PNG Olympic Committee’s Women-In-Sport programme and she is confident of repeating her feat from 2015.

Pulsan said the only obstacle to the world championships after Sydney would be funding support.

“I am grateful to the WIS committee for the support and I will be doing my best to defend my title,” Pulsan said.

She said despite not having any international competition last year, she was still training and watching her fitness while waiting for an opportunity.

