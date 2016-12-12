Put God first, graduates told

EIGHTY-six Grade 10 students who graduated from the Kauil Provincial High School in Jimi, Jiwaka, have been urged to put God first in their lives.

Governor Dr William Tongamp told the students that putting God first and studying hard were the key to success.

Tongamp was the guest speaker at the new high school which had its first Grade 10 graduation ceremony last Tuesday.

He told the students that there is no secret to succeeding in both education and life.

He stressed that they must have goals in life, study hard, live an honest life and combine all these things with God and they would never regret.

“If you do not have a goal in life, you will always roam aimlessly until you die,” Tongamp said.

“You must write down your goals and work towards achieving these goals.”

He said if all people read and follow the Bible, then the world would be a better place.

He said he studied for 37 years until he attained his doctor’s degree, adding that study is the key to performing well and attaining the highest academic qualifications.

He thanked the hardworking teachers, the board and students for going through the challenging situations in the last two years by working to teach the students for their graduation now.

