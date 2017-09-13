Qld backs PNG Fire Service

THE PNG Fire Service will be assisted with training and logistics necessary to deliver a safe Apec meeting next November, according to acting chief fire officer Bill Roo.

Roo made the comment after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) in Sydney earlier this month.

The signing was done in preparation to deliver a safe Apec Summit next year.

Under the MoU, the PNG Fire Service will be assisted with certain capabilities in terms of training and logistics.

The assistance will continue during the Apec period and beyond.

Roo said: “The PNG Fire Service has continued to establish good relationship with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and has sought assistance in training and logistics from them as and when required and the signing of the MoU will consolidate all these support and formalise the relationship.”

He said that the PNG Fire Service was now assessing areas of training where upskilling was required for firefighters. Training will either be done locally by trainers from the QFES or aboard.

Roo signed the MoU when he was in Sydney to attend the Australasia Fire Authorities Conference from Sept 4-7.

At the conference, the PNG Fire Service chief fire officer was elected as the deputy president of the Pacific Islands Fire and Emergency Services Association.

Like this: Like Loading...