Quality infrastructure boosts quality education, official says

WHERE there are quality infrastructures in a school like classrooms, staff houses and teaching facilities there will be quality education and improved teaching services, an education official in Morobe says.

Secondary schools standard officer Geseng Aisi made the remark after the opening two new classrooms at the Wasu Secondary School in Tewai-Siassi on Friday.

Aisi commented the school’s achievement, adding that infrastructure was an important sector in all rural schools to achieve quality education.

The two classrooms were funded by the Tewai-Siassi administration with a third classroom to be completed soon.

Students, staff, parents and the Wasu community witnessed the opening as well as the presentation of the school’s plan to Morobe education representatives.

Wasu Secondary School principal Alphonse Kamba said the school has a population of about 950 students, 600 of whom were boarders.

The school also enrols students from parts of Kabwum.

Kamba said the school has been experiencing a problem of overcrowding in grades 9 and 11.

He also highlighted that more teachers were needed to fill in teaching spaces at the school.

Wasu local level government president Petrus Yasing also raised concerns over a few incomplete buildings at the school funded under the Provincial Service Improvement Programme funding in 2014.

He condemned the actions of contractors leaving projects incomplete at the school which included two semi-permanent staff houses and a classroom, warning authorities to screen contractors properly.

