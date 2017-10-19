Query over merging of water companies

IS the recent announcement about merging of Eda Ranu and PNG Water into one entity by the Minister for National Planning and Monitoring, another monopoly?

This will increase cost of water usage by households, commerce and industry.

I would like the minister to rethink his proposal and consider the following:

Decentralise water management to town authorities or provincial governments to manage and collect revenues;

Create employment opportunities for the local people of each town and province;

Amalgamation will create a large hierarchy for too many consultants/engineers at high costs like PNG Power;

Reduce the cost of water consumption: Papua New Guinea is not a dry land, it is full of water resources; and

Let the name Eda Ranu remain as it the pride of the Papuan people. Water User

Alotau

