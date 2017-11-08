Query over NID cards

THE long queues and delays in processing of NID cards are telltale signs things are not ready.

This is contrary to what we have been led to believe by former Minister for National Planning and Monitoring and now Deputy Prime Minister Charles Abel.

Early this year, Abel strongly countered suggestions of possible misuse of funds by asserting all funds were properly spent.

He claimed NID offices had been set up in all major centres and were fully equipped with necessary manpower, equipment and computers.

Can the NID Port Moresby office explain the long daily queues outside its premises and delays in issuing cards?

Will all the eligible voters in the country be registered and issued with an NID card before the next general election in five years?

A thorough investigation should be conducted into how NID funds were used.

BT , Port Moresby

