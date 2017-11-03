Query over SMT system

I AM an investor with SMT Systems for five years now.

Since I started investing, I haven’t even receive any feedback from their office.

I did not even receive any interest paid to my account for investing with SMT Systems. I sent emails and fax messages but I never received anything from their office.

I just want to ask if SMT Systems is registered with Investment Promotion Authority to do business in PNG.

If it does, how come for every email or fax I’ve sent to their office, I’ve never received any answer?

Can the director of the company please kindly reply my letter?

He knows all my investment details?

Joseph Kubunang

