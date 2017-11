A police issued Toyota Land Cruiser, plate number HAT 813, was seen being driven by a civilian at 9am on Oct 27 in Mt Hagen.

It is not known why this civilian was authorised to drive the vehicle.

All vehicles delivered by Hagen MP William Duma early this year had their white plate numbers changed to Government plate numbers.

This one is still using the white plate.

Can someone explain on the status of the said vehicle please?

S/C Kingpim

Mt Hagen

Like this: Like Loading...