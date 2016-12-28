Quiet Christmas in Capital city: Police

POLICE operations during the Christmas weekend reported no major incidents except for a few drunkards detained and released the next morning.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said: “Operations went well over the long weekend. Credit due to the public.

“We didn’t have an alcohol ban in the city but everyone behaved. Few disturbances which police attended to. No fatal incidents, just minor.”

He said those caught drunk in public places were detained in the police cells until they sobered up the next day and were released.

Turi warned drunkards that if they wanted to spend the New Year’s Eve locked up, then the cells are waiting for them.

He said a pistol was picked up under the back seat of a vehicle belonging to a solider that was driven by his brother. Military police were also called in to verify the weapon.

The driver was released after interviewing his brother the next day.

Turi said the solider explained that it was taken from criminals at Vadavada settlement but they did not report it.

“He was told to report such incidents in future.”

Turi said two suspicious deaths not relating to Christmas celebrations were reported in Port Moresby, at 5-Mile Hill relating to sorcery and one at Waigani.

Both bodies are now with the coroner for post-mortem.

