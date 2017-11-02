Raminai assures support for Games

By HENRY MORABANG

WEST New Britain is games-ready and inviting the other 21 provinces to experience Pasin West during the PNG Games from Nov 18 to Dec 2.

Vice-Minister for Sports Wesley Raminai gave the assurance that Kimbe was ready to host the 7th PNG Games.

“I can confirm and give assurance that the Games will go ahead,” the Vice Minister, assisting Sports Minister and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, said. The Games will have an added international flavour with the Queen’s Baton Relay taking place at the closing ceremony.

Out of the provincial centres, Kimbe was selected to host the popular Queen’s Baton Relay leading up to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, in April.

Raminai challenged all governors and open MPs to ensure they sent their teams and also be part of the games.

“There is no other way in which PNG can stand united; it is only during the PNG Games. There is no better time than the Nov 18-Dec 2 sporting event.” Raminai said.

He said Kimbe was a nice place, had good sporting facilities and was set to become the sporting hub of the New Guinea Island region.

Host Governor Sasindran Muthuvel said he saw PNG Games as a great opportunity to expose his province when they secured the bid to host the games in 2012.

He said the PNG Games was not only for sports but brought business opportunities and developments.

The provincial government spent K10 million on education facilities. Classrooms were upgraded to accommodate teams.

In health, it spent K600,000 to upgrade the accident and emergency clinic at the Kimbe General Hospital as part of the preparations for the PNG Games.

Muthuvel reiterated Raminai’s appeal to all governors and local MPs to support their teams to the PNG Games.

