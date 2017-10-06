Ramu NiCo takes out title for 2017 challenge

RAMU NiCo are the winners of the 2017 PNG Extractive Response Challenge.

The country’s only nickel-cobalt miner won the completion which was held in Madang from Monday to Wednesday this week.

The Madang-based company beat eight teams from other mining and petroleum companies around the country to take out the title.

Teams came from Ok Tedi Mining, Porgera Joint Venture, Harmony Gold, Simberi, Oil Search, Ramu Nickel and Newcrest Lihir which also sent a women’s team.

The presentation dinner was held on Wednesday at the Madang Resort.

It was formerly the National Mining Emergency Response Challenge organised by the Mineral Resources Authority. It is now under the stewardship of the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.

PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum president Gerea Aopi congratulated Ramu NiCo and challenged all participating teams to impart what they have learnt during the event back at their respective workplaces.

“The last three days provided every participant many great experiences and lessons on safety,” Aopi said.

“The event exposes, not only the teams taking part, but all of us to new methods and equip-

ment to improve our skills and address knowledge gaps on operating in safe and secure work environments in our respective companies.”

