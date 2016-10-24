Raukele teams dominate in Fairfax volleyball finals

THE National Capital District Fairfax Volleyball Association ended its 2016 season with Raukele Dolphin teams winning in their respective divisions at the PNG Education Institute on Saturday.

However, the men’s premier grand final between Raukele and Freeway Hoks was called off due to insufficient lighting at the venue.

Association president Kila Dick said the match between Raukele and Hoks would be replayed this Saturday at 2pm.

The men’s A grade final was a rematch of the 2015 grand final between Raukele 1 and Raukele 2 but the latter failed to retain their title from last year, losing 3-2.

Captain Sammy George led Raukele 2 to win the first two sets but the last three sets did not go well as they had expected.

Raukele 1 were fired up by coach Nuga Dick – younger brother of Kila – after their poor standard of play in the first two sets.

With a boost in their morale, the Raukele 1 boys frustrated their opponents as they entered the third set and held on until they completed the next two sets to come out winners.

In the Under 20 grand final, the Raukele defeated Nasobe 3-2 while in women’s A-grade Raukele 1 defeated Snipers 3-1 and Raukele again defeated JP Sharks in the women’s premier division.

Since the introduction of the Fairfax Volleyball Association, Raukele teams have dominated the court.

Fairfax president Kila Dick said, the Raukeles deserved to be crowned premiers because they have been dominating the competition since day one.

“One good thing about the club is that six of its teams have made it to the grand final and for all of them to be premiers is a major bonus,” Dick said.

“This Saturday, we will only wait for the rematch of Rauklele and Freeway Hoks to see if it’s going to be Raukele again or the new comers who have joined the competition this year and are fortunate to make it to the grand final.”

