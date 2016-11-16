Recognise your rural people MPs

Ma’akuga, Engeva and Akufa villages want a foot bridge to be built at Ma’akunga River so we can access this road connecting to Veifa’a village. And also upgrade our old road to Veifa’a as soon as possible. If the Highlands MPs can at least build a footbridge for their remote people then why can’t you? Where and how did you spend the K5m DSIP funds? We have been neglected for so long and we hardly see any government services since independence till now. Come election time, there will plenty of con candidates campaigning in our villages. Please MP Isoaimo or Governor Haoda help us the remote people.

Mangi Ma’akunga, Central

Like this: Like Loading...