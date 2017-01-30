Reds up to task

By MELTON PAIS

CITY Redbacks beat the NDB Avatars 28-10 on the second day of the Southern leg of the Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup challenge at Kone Tigers Oval yesterday.

Redbacks coach Donald Maki described the game as a memorable one in honour of their late teammate and club founder Steward Nomi.

Maki said although it was still too early to predict how his side would fare when the Southern leg continues on Thursday, he guaranteed his players were as keen as ever to snap up the golden pass on offer to the winner of the regional playoff.

He said playing for Nomi was a motivating factor in his side’s preparations.

“We are going to continue playing hard, disciplined football and enjoy every win and our goal is obviously to win this leg so once we make the final that’s when the guys will move up another gear,” Maki said.

“Playing for Steward is another reason why we are determined to do well.”

The victory was a morale booster for the Redbacks, who had struggled in NCD Governor’s Cup over Christmas.

Yesterday’s game was the first for the Redbacks. They return to the fray on Thursday and with the third round on Friday before the knockouts the following day and the final on Sunday.

The Redbacks had some Digicel Cup talent in their ranks with Lae Tigers centre Donald Alowale and Hela Wigman halfback Benton Leme, pictured, who captained the team, helping their side get past the unpredictable Avatars.

Redbacks centre Julias Yakopa, who scored a hat-trick, told The National yesterday that he felt the side were in a good place in terms of form and their state of mind.

“We didn’t underestimate the Avatars becuase they are a good side but we just wanted it more. We dedicated all our games to Steward and I’m just glad I chipped in with those tries,” Yakopa said.

Skipper Leme said although he was pleased with the win, he knew his side could do a lot better.

“We will definitely come out harder in our second match on Thursday,” Leme said.

Competition manager Simon Maima urged teams who had only played one game so far to check the draw for Thursday.

Redbacks 28 (Samuel Kuri, Julias Yakopa 3, Stanford Talita, Junior Kautu tries; J Kautu 2 con) Avatars 10 (Brain Agoya, Sester Joe tries; Junior Kosi con).

Results: Sat, Jan 28 – Paga Panthers 8 X-Rocks 5, Waigani Ira Lai 14 Six-Mile Storms 6, Mayamata 16 Brotherhood 8, D8 Mosquitoes 8 Mix Dogs 0, Marane Stoneville 16 Freeway Bumpers 12, SIS Konogs 8 QPR Wanderers 8, Yoma DC3 0 Vadavada United 0, Mix Mates 8 Whitehaven City Bunnies 6.

Like this: Like Loading...