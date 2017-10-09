Referees vital to games, says instructor

Referees and assistant referees are just as important to a football tournament as the players and coaching staff,” fitness instructor Greg Gallop says.

To keep abreast with changes in world football refereeing, a total of 25 referees were involved recently in a four-day Fifa MA referee course, which was facilitated by OFC’s Fifa referee development officer Kevin Stoltenkamp and Fifa/OFC fitness instructors Greg Gallop.

The participants were from a range of PNGFA member associations — Morobe Football Association, Port Moresby Soccer Association, Madang Soccer Association, Popondetta, Wau and Wabag.

Stoltenkamp said the objective of the course was to improve each referee’s knowledge of the laws of the game, their skills in player management, fitness and mental discipline.

“Refereeing evolves and to remain a referee you need to know football and understand the game,” he said.

Participants spent the four-days covering both practical and theoretical sessions as well as fitness training.

Like this: Like Loading...