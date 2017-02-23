Religious education programme held

The Catholic Religious Education (CRE) programme was organised by the Archdiocesan Religious Education Coordinator Sr Imelda Mission.

The opening liturgy on the first day was followed by sharing of best practices in the schools in which the participants interacted and exchanged information.

The schools were then divided into three clusters; tertiary and secondary schools, primary schools and elementary schools.

The participants learnt a lot from how others planned their CRE programmes with the sharing of the best practices done at school.

The pastoral plan of the archdiocese for 2017 was presented by Sr Josefa Sayson in which she discussed the theme “enhancing relationship through equality and participation as God’s given-gift.”

She challenged the teachers to incorporate the pastoral plan in their activities and the feedback of the participants clearly indicated that they were challenged by the theme. On the third day, Fr Ambrose Pereira from Catholic Bishops Conference Youth and Social Communication Commission facilitated a session on social communication and media.

It was an eye opener for the teachers that they needed to guide their students in using the social media in a proper and productive manner.

The last session was facilitated by Sr Mary McCarthy, the national Catholic Religious Education Coordinator. She explained the 2017 CBC religious education theme ‘Our Children: Caring, Protecting and handing on our faith.

