Remote school receives items worth K4400

THE Port Moresby-based Sir Brian Bell Foundation is supporting education in a remote part of Usino-Bundi in Madang.

Foundation chief executive Bronwyn Wright donated school items to Usino-Bundi’s Kumura Foundation on Friday at the Brian Bell Home Centre in Madang.

Kumura Foundation is a community-based organisation which had been donating items to schools in Usino-Bundi.

The donations included a diesel generator, a 32-inch television screen, a DVD player, a 10-metre extension cord, a six-outlet power board and diesel for the generator, all worth K4448.

Kumura Foundation director and founder Vincent Kumura said the items would be donated to the remote Karamukei elementary school in Upper Bundi, near the border of Usino-Bundi and Jimi.

“Having good educational materials and equipment is key to better education,” Kumura said.

“Our children in very remote settings are not exposed to TV or books to enhance their knowledge.

“These items will enhance their learning.”

Kumura said that two weeks ago, the Bismarck tracking team donated items including school supplies and second-hand clothing.

The materials were for the Kindagokevi Elementary School in the most remote part of Upper Bundi.

Like this: Like Loading...