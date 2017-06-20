Rival groups reconcile

By DAPHNE WANI

A PEACE ceremony has hopefully ended clashes between the people of Tari people from Hela and those from Goilala, Central province in Port Moresby.

That was the message sent out to the public by leaders of the ethnic groups on Sunday following the ceremony at the 9-Mile market in the National Capital District.

The fighting and clashes between the groups go back to 2009 at Tete, Gerehu and 9-Mile settlements.

The conflict have claimed many lives and the destruction of properties and businesses in the city.

Goilala’s tradition of initiating peace saw the rival groups exchange food, shared a feast and exchanged gifts.

Vincent Dimugu, a People’s Action Party candidate contesting the Moresby North-East seat, hosted the ceremony. Dimugu appealed

to youths to show respect to everyone and to ensure that they all moved around freely in the community.

Dimugu plans to rebuild the markets in the North-East electorate and at 9-Mile.

