RLWC brings new scene

By ISAAC LIRI

THIS year’s Rugby League World Cup presents a different scenario not seen before in the history of the tournament, 2017 RLWC chief executive officer Andrew Hill says.

Speaking during a recent breakfast gathering hosted by the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Royal Papua Yacht club, Hill mentioned that the focus of the game was heading into a new direction with players having the influence to grow the game.

Hill said that in the past the rules of the game allowed the world’s best players to play for first tier countries like Australia, New Zealand and England, however, the case was different now with second tier countries like Tonga, Samoa and Fiji having some of the world class players in their sides raising the competitive edge of the tournament.

“What I am very pleased to see over the last five or six years, the attitude of rugby league focus on change, and it has been led by the players themselves and in particular, it’s been the Pacific players,” Hill said.

“The players with the heritage of Tonga, Samoa and Fiji choosing to play for their heritage strengthens international rugby league.

“Once players take the lead it makes it so easy for us as administrators to build a platform for them and that’s probably where we are in 2017.

“We’ve seen last week that players are leaving tier one countries and choosing to represent their culture, their heritage, their families.

“They want to say thank you to their families or grand-parents for bringing them in most cases to Australia. “Most of these players, who are now playing for tier two countries, have a choice and walk away from New Zealand or Australia,” he said.

“You go back to 20 years ago when they were living in three bedroom fibre houses in Western Sydney and probably 10 of them in one house and that’s where that journey has come from.

“Now they’re earning a million dollars-plus through the sacrifice of their families.

“A lot of people who are criticising those players, I would say probably don’t understand the true value of family and heritage and I would be one of them.

“My heritage is British Australian so I don’t really understand the true context when Jason Taumalolo says he wants to play for Tonga to acknowledge his family or grandparents who made the sacrifice. So it’s an interesting debate we’ve observed in the last couple of weeks.

“Most of the people from Australia don’t quite get it and what it’s all about.

“But you speak to one of these Polynesian boys, you ask about family, it doesn’t take long for you to get an explanation.”

Hill also spoke highly of the Lebanese team which will be coached by Brad Fitler and have quality players like Robbie Farah, Mitchell Moses and Michael Licha.

“The most recognised rugby league player in the world Jarryd Hayne is playing for Fiji, the best forward in the game Jason Taumalolo is playing for Tonga and one of the best players in the NRL this season James Tedesco is playing for Italy,” Hill said.

