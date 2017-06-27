Robinson to head new venture

RICHARD Robinson, pictured, has been appointed to head Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited’s new Energy Business subsidiary.

KPHL managing director Wapu Sonk welcomed Robinson back after he had left in 2014.

“(He) was working part time during 2013 and 2014 and led our efforts at that time to develop gas-fired power generation in Port Moresby,” he said.

“With approval to proceed and the Government mandate provided through NEC (National Executive Council) for the development of the gas-fired 58MW power plant outside Port Moresby near PNG LNG project plant site, we are rapidly moving ahead on this project.

“The power station is currently being developed on a 50/50 basis with Oil Search Limited.

“Richard has re-joined us to lead our new energy venture.

“His primary focus will be to construct and deliver the power project before Apec 2018.”

Sonk said Robinson would focus on the set-up and development of the venture while maintaining a close overview of the initial Port Moresby gas-fired power station project development.

“This is a very exciting time for KPHL as we continue to develop as the key energy partner of the people of PNG,” Sonk said.

“We are very pleased to have Richard, with his 30 years of experience in the PNG energy industry.”

