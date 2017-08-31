Rosso to talk with authorities in war against school fights

SCHOOL fights in the Morobe capital Lae had been going on for a very long time and resulted in deaths.

Lae MP John Rosso is looking forward to sitting down with the authorities to tackle the issue.

Speaking to the media, Rosso said he would talk with the authorities, the police and the schools to get to the root of the problem.

He said school fights boiled down to parental control and the need for parents to know where their children were.

The MP said teachers were there to teach and could not be blamed for the fighting. “Basically, the parents need to take control of their children to do the right thing at school and forget about being involved in school fights,” he said.

“It also needs a holistic approach from the authorities like the churches, ex-students of the relevant schools and people like me to sit down and find out what the root cause of the problems are and address them.,” he said.

“It is not an easy task as everyone had been trying to fix the problem but it has never been fixed. So we’ll try our best in in addressing the issue.”

