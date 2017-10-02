Royals beat Hawks to win premiership

By MELTON PAIS

ROYALS claimed the Port Moresby Rugby League 2017 premiership with a convincing 32-18 over the Hanuabada Hawks at the National Football Stadium on Saturday.

The Lolakau FM-sponsored Hawks scored two first-half tries through prop Tom Moide and winger Patrick Daure while centre Chris Vani picked up a four-pointer in the second half but the effort was not by enough to beat the Black Swan International-backed Royals who crossed for six tries – three in each half — and were the dominant side for most of the 80 minutes.

Royals led 16-12 at halftime.

In the secondhalf, Royals halfback Karis Yoba Peter sold a dummy and sliced through the defence to extend their lead to 20-12 in the 42nd minute.

Royals’ fifth try came through centre Jonathan Terry in the 64th minute and five-eighth John Simon converted.

Daure crossed for his side before Royals’ Robert Mase scored to cap off a dominant performance.

Royals coach Steven Gunua praised his men for an impressive defensive effort.

“I want to thank the boys for a tremendous effort in defence to win the premiership,” Gunua said.

“I also want to thank the Hawks for putting up a very good challenge as I thought they were worthy opponents today.”

Royals 32 (Karis Peter, Elijah Ohue, Sonny John, John Stanley, Jonthan Terry, Robert Mase tries; John Simon 4 con) Hanuabada Hawks 18 (Tom Moide, Patrick Daure, Chris Vani; Toua Tom 3 con).

Like this: Like Loading...