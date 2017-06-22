Ruma powers Piranas to women’s final

THE Piranas (186/4) advanced to the Hebou Shield women’s 40-over division grand final after upsetting the previously unbeaten Sharks (182) with a six-wicket win in the final round cricket match yesterday at Amini Park No.2.

After winning the toss and batting first, the Sharks posted a competitive 182.

Batting down the order, Konio Oala was the star, smashing 70 runs, while Valo Lega (41) and Brenda Tau (30) also made valuable contributions.

Puana Siaka was the star with the ball for the Piranas, taking 4-34 while Hina Philip picked up 2-28.

Needing a win to advance to the final, the Piranas slumped to 58/3 before Tanya Ruma, pictured, (98 not out) and Vicky Araa (35 not out) guided the Piranas to victory.

Ruma’s innings consisted of eleven boundaries and three sixes while Tueni Vala (2-27), Sibona Jimmy (1-38) and Konio Oala (1-37) were the only wicket takers for the Sharks.

The Piranas face the Sharks again today but this time it will be in the grand final at Amini Park No.2.

The Sharks had earlier beaten the Diamonds by five wickets and with 36 balls to spare in their fixture on Tuesday but had no answer for the Piranas bastmen especially national representative Ruma who was just two runs shy of a century.

