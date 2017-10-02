Rural teachers missing out on appointments

Applications from teachers in remote areas of Morobe have not reached provincial education authorities.

Provincial appointment officer Paul Tayang said most teachers in remote schools did not apply for the 4157 advertised teaching positions.

He said this was mainly because of their isolation.

“Most of the teachers in the province have applied for three-year positions starting next year, making up 80 per cent of applications,” Tayang said.

He said the province had more than 5000 teachers in primary, secondary, and technical and vocational educational training institutions but some positions were not advertised.

Tayang said 307 primary school positions and 121 secondary school positions were not advertised in the Education Gazette,

He said this when doing appointments for teachers in high and secondary schools on Friday.

