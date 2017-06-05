Sabbath is not for Sabbath-keeping Christians

IN response to the letter “Real day for Sabbath not named in the Bible” by Anointed Christian in The National on June 2, I agree that real day for Sabbath is not named in the Bible.

However, let us look at the other side of that statement.

Before Europeans entered our shores, I believe our ancestors did not have any knowledge about Christianity though they had customary beliefs.

Christianity was adopted by as a European culture.

From the biblical perspective, the Christian Principles were adopted from the ancient biblical kingdom of Israel.

Thus, if we accept the Christian Principles that were passed down to us, I see no point in refusing to accept Saturday as the biblical Sabbath day.

Let me say that Sabbath is not for the Sabbath-keeping Christians.

Any bible student would agree that it is biblical.

Christian

Wildlife – Erima

National Capital District

