Such a sad day for PNG soccer

AFTER so much effort, time and resources have been invested to develop soccer in the country for the past years to bring it to current standards and level, it is very sad for me to see it taking a step backward again due to in-house politics.

But what saddens me most is the disqualification of Hekari United from participating in the Oceania League Tournament by the Oceania Football Confederation Emergency Committee.

In fact, Hekari United and its patron, John Kapi Nato, were one of the few who invested all their time, efforts and resources to support and build the league from its humble days to its current level and who in his right mind would do such a unthinkable thing to disqualify the club.

To me as a soccer fan, I see the re-election of David Chung as improper and this was what Kapi Nato is concerned about.

Kapi Nato rightly deserves respect from PNG Football Association with its president David Chung.

The time is right for the Sports Minister to intervene and save the sport before it falls apart.

