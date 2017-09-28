Saonu plans to improve education

MOROBE will have a new education reform committee to lift the standard of education in the province, Governor Ginson Saonu says.

He said this during the swearing-in of the new provincial education board on Friday.

The swearing-in was witnessed by church representatives, executives from the provincial government and student leaders.

“For almost 42 years, there has been talks about improving education, but that has never been true in this province,” he said.

Saonu said education in Morobe needed improvement.

He said the reform committee would be going to other provinces and abroad to see how others planned their education systems and come back with feedbacks to draw up a new system for the province.

