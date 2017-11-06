Scholarship scheme queried

I AM a concerned guardian of a child attending a tertiary institution in the country and am raising this concern.

It seems like some people who have been appointed to facilitate and manage MPs’ ‘sponsorship scheme’ for students attending tertiary institutions throughout the country, are making biased decisions to select students from one particular area. Can the MP carry out proper checks and balances regarding these schemes?

Can old officials be replaced with new ones to run and manage this schemes?

How and when can we, the people of Wosera-Gawi in East Sepik work together, share and participate equally in terms of building our human resource, economic and other social development aspects for the entire district?

I urge our good MP to act now and do something about it before it’s too late and his name will be tarnished by these selfish individuals.

Concerned Parent, Gawi Numbu

