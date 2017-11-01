School faces overcrowding in classes, urges parents to assist
By PETER ESILA
THE biggest primary school in the country is facing the problem of overcrowding in classes.
Head teacher of the Wardstrip Primary School in Port Moresby Emily Tamate-Ricky said the school had a roll of 3328 students.
“A couple of classes comprise 80 students while the rest are from 50 to 70 students in a class,” she said.
She said average number of students was 60 per class.
The school also faces insufficient teaching and learning materials.
The Government, under the tuition fee-free education policy, launched a teaching and learning resource component last month which saw schools receiving the teaching and learning materials to enhance the quality of education.
“I expect parents to assist, although it is a huge school, we want the parents to be part and parcel of the children’s learning,” Tamate-Ricky said.