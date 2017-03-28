School gets K1m facilities

ONE of the oldest primary schools in Kokopo, East New Britain, officially opened facilities worth over K1 million on Friday.

The facilities for Kalamanagunan Primary School include a teacher’s house funded by the Kokopo City Commission and a double classroom funded by the board of management and parent.

The school, established in 1952, is one of two feeder schools in the district with a student population of 1450 and 38 teachers.

Kokopo MP and Governor Ereman ToBaining Jr and administrator Wilson Matava, when officiating at the opening ceremony said the five-in-one teachers’ complex would save teachers time to travel long distances to get to school.

“The school now can continue to have its teachers on the ground so they will also spend less time travelling,” Matava said.

“The Kokopo DDA board had a vision and plan so that teachers do not spend hours and travel from miles away to get to the school,” ToBaining agreed.

“By the time they arrive it’s already late and so we must accommodate them in school,” ToBaining said.

“The governor thanked the surrounding community at Vunamami for respecting school facilities as the campus was not fenced.”

He said this indicated that the community took ownership of the school that produced some of the province’s prominent and distinguished people.

ToBaining said the district would continue to give priority to education.

Matava commended the school for taking ownership of projects, saying it was a result of improved management and attending to small things to make a difference.

He also commended the Kokopo City Authority for being an agent of change.

Like this: Like Loading...