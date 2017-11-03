School opens new classroom

STUDENTS at Yambo Primary School in the Labuta local level government of Nawaeb district of Morobe will enjoy better facilitieds after a new double-classroom was opened by Nawaeb MP Kennedy Wenge last Friday.

The classroom was funded by the Digicel Foundation.

Wenge thanked the foundation for their continuous support of the district and acknowledged local leaders and teachers who had taken the initiative to make a submission to the foundation for assistance.

“It’s an achievement for you, the people of Labuta, to seek such initiative to help yourself instead of waiting for the government for help all the time and I want to acknowledge you for that,” he said.

Wenge encouraged the people to think self-reliance.

“Education will be my priority in this next five years so that our human resource receive quality education and help serve the people.”

