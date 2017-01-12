School plans to become college

By NAOMI WASE

THE Full Gospel Academy in Port Moresby plans to become a college, according to founder and director Pastor Albert Sengi.

Sengi told The National that the education department had already given its approval to run primary education.

“By 2018, we will start the college. We are just waiting for the infrastructure to be completed,” Sengi said.

The name of the school will be changed to Full Gospel Christian Academy College.

Once it becomes a college, it will be affiliated with colleges in Australia so that students wishing to complete their education there can do so.

The school in Hohola began in 2013 to help unfortunate children and to evangelise to the parents.

“We are using the school as an evangelism tool. It’s not about business or money but is another way of touching and helping.”

“The school will have their first Grade Eight classes this year.

“The Education department is very happy about what we are doing.

“I believe it will be a new thing to the nation because we are trying to blend the AC (Accelerated Christian education) with the education system,” Sengi said.

“They will deliver education plus the word of God.

“We have to be subjected to and work under the PNG education department,” Sengi said.

