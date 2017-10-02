Schools to get supplies under State’s TFF policy

SCHOOLS will receive supplies as part of the Government’s tuition fee free (TFF) education policy, Education Minister Nick Kuman says.

He launched the teaching and learning resources component of the TFF policy at the Port Moresby National High School on Friday.

Kuman said the supplies would be a continuous process.

“I want these schools to use the materials at the latter part of next term and it will go into next year – the three terms of 2018,” he said.

“There must be greater visibility of these materials to be delivered to every school in the country.”

Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra said the component involved the procurement of materials for teachers and students.

“There are critical elements that make up the efficient and effective teaching process. Therefore the Government has recognised that we must have a component that will effect better learning and teaching in the classroom.”

Every school will receive three sets of materials – a school set, a class set and a student set.

“These materials will be supplied to the 89 districts by our partners and contractors,” Kombra said.

Kombra said about 300 containers of school supplies were being distributed around PNG.

Like this: Like Loading...