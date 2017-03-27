Schools must be transparent with funds

I BELIEVE that head teachers of primary schools, especially the government schools, are claiming TFF funds as their personal monies.

Since 2013 and 2014, they have not been producing annual budgets and financial reports to the boards of respective schools for transparency and accountability purposes.

There is an urgent need for school inspectors and internal auditors to check these schools and their administration books.

Some head teachers may have also been compromising with the officials of the Provincial Education Division to benefit from TFF funds which are paid directly to the school accounts by the Education Department.

My suspicion is that all annual acquittals for most primary schools are fraudulent.

Parents and guardians must not be ignorant about this matter.

There are fishy things going at these schools and head teachers are double-dipping from TFF funds.

Gabriel Bono

Port Moresby

