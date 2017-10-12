SDA church members give Mendi town a clean sweep

MEMBERS of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Mendi, Southern Highlands, have taken to the streets of the town with their brooms to tidy the place up.

They are also calling for peace in a town which recently witnessed unrest and violence.

Since the national election, rubbish in town have been everywhere, emitting bad smell and making the town untidy.

The people living around Mendi town hosted a public forum to address the law-and-order situation last Wednesday.

On Sunday, the SDA church members lined up the streets of the town collecting rubbish and using brooms to sweep the streets. People joined them when they realised what they were doing.

SDA church member Peter Agu said cleaning the town was part of their worldwide programme under the Total Membership Involvement in which church members work together to promote good health and hygiene at the national, provincial, district and community levels.

“Our motto is cleanliness is next to godliness. We also want to partner with all business community and the people of the province,” he said.

