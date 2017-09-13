Seafood expo a roadmap for Pacific fisheries

THE Pacific Seafood and Technology Exposition falls in line with the vision of Pacific Islands leaders who want a regional roadmap for sustainable fisheries, an official says.

Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Patrick Basa, speaking during yesterday’s expo opening, said: “We in the Pacific, cannot sit back and wait for opportunities to come to us.

“We must be proactive and create opportunities for our SMEs to be able to have their seafood products properly packaged and able to compete in the marketplace. In doing so, our SMEs will be able to get better returns for their products and in turn provide employment and spin-off business opportunities in countries throughout the Pacific.”

Basa said one of the key reasons for the introduction of the event was to reach out to the wider fisheries community.

“Pacific Islands countries are home to many marine resources, of which many are sought after as delicacies in different parts of the world,” he said.

“But despite the high value and demand for our marine products, our seafood firms still continue to struggle to overcome the high costs of trading.

“It is pleasing to note that governments in the Pacific are now focused on ensuring sustainable management of fisheries and marine resources.

“However, in terms of showcasing our industry’s marine resources to the world, there is still a mammoth task that needs to be done.

“It is high time that we introduce the Pacific’s first Seafood and Technology Exposition to the world.”

