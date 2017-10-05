Sector-wide approach vital, says Temu

Sector-wide approach (SWAp) is important for the Health Department to maintain its minimum level of care, Health and HIV/AIDS Minister Sir Puka Temu says.

Sir Puka told a Development Partners Summit in Port Moresby yesterday that the summit would assist both, the development partners and the department, to come up with a coordinated approach to effectively improve health system performance and delivery.

“I am a believer of the sector-wide approach for purposes of aid coordination. I want the Department of Health and development partners to do an honest review of their operations and strategic plans.

“Strategic pooling of technical and financial support from development partners is essential to maximise benefits of your support.”

Sir Puka said one of his first 100 days priorities was to strengthen SWAp principles and to support the department to enhance development partners’ coordination in addressing sector gaps.

“Our nation’s current economic state demands continuous support from development partners and I am grateful that they are here today and are willing to travel the distance with the PNG health sector. We need impact strategies and activities, not band-aid solutions or programmes harbouring hidden agendas.”

