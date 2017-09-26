Security company pushes employees to set education as priority

STAFF of a security company have been advised to prioritise education, especially for their children.

Vice-president of the Ramu NiCo Management Ltd Wang Baowen told the employees of Raibus Security Services Limited in Madang that education was important to them and their children.

Wang said every person who underwent training must grasp whatever was being taught and impart it for the benefit of their children and themselves.

He attended the opening of a two-week training for the employees at the Madang Technical College yesterday.

The training was conducted by chief training instructor Senior Sergeant Kamaul Maba of the Police Training Unit in Madang.

Wang said China 40 years ago was not so much a developed country. But its huge investments in education and infrastructure development helped it progress to be an economically powerful nation – second only to the United States in terms of economy.

Raibus Limited board director Moses Kumura challenged the security guards to learn as much as possible during the training.

A similar training will be conducted for the security officers at the Kurumbukari Mine and the Basamuk refinery sites in Madang.

Like this: Like Loading...