Security personnel sworn in as police reservists

SEVEN security personnel from Trukai Industries Ltd were on Friday sworn in as police reservists following two weeks of intensive training.

The training was conducted by trainers from the Bomana Police College who were flown to Lae.

Boring Yoring, Brandy Mundawa, Greg Mauglo, Ron Kelly, Nigel Fred, Petrus Andreas and Nelson Singut were sworn in as police reservists before senior provincial magistrate Pious Tapil at the company’s Mataram Street office.

The swearing in was witnessed by company officials and representatives from the police force. The seven, were selected from 84 security personnel, the company employs at its Lae and Port Moresby offices.

Trukai’s security and fleet manager Frank Sogo said the seven were selected because they were former members of disciplinary forces and had years of experience.

Sogo said training was like a refresher programme for them who would be assisting the company and police.

