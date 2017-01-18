Security tops Apec priorities

SECURITY will be the biggest concern when the country hosts Apec next year, and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill is thankful to Australia for its assistance in this regard.

He met Australia’s High Commissioner to PNG Bruce Davis yesterday to discuss the Apec preparation, the Manus regional processing centre and programmes to deal with health issues such as Tuberculosis.

“Our biggest concern, as it is for any Apec meeting, is security,” he said.

“Every Apec year is a joint security operation between the host and visiting countries.

“Threats to Apec meetings can come from a range of sources and we must be ready.

“Apec security requires a comprehensive package of elements covering land, air and sea, together with more modern considerations such as cyber security.

“The path ahead to reach our objectives is long and challenging, but the time frame to achieve this is short.

“Through our partnership with countries like Australia, we are meeting our planning objectives.”

O’Neill also thanked Australia for maintaining its engagement through the PNG-Australia policing partnership.

“There had been discussion that the policing partnership with the Australian Federal Police was about to be wound back,” he said.

“But this will not be the case.”

“The contingent of 73 AFP will continue both in their current roles of helping to enhance RPNGC cavity, and in support of Apec planning.”

