Seeking a 4th term

By MALUM NALU in Mt Hagen

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has thanked the people of Ialibu-Pangia for supporting him as their MP in the past 15 years, and seeks their endorsement for another five-year term.

As a show of support, the Yaro tribe led by Ben Jope paid his K1000 nomination fee to Returning Officer Michael Ariando last Friday.

In addition, East Pangia local level government president Daniel Piopo said there was no need for O’Neill, pictured, to campaign as it was a foregone conclusion that he would win the seat for a fourth time.

He said the 68 councils “declare today that our prime minister must go back”.

“Prime minister, you are the champion,” Piopo said.

“We are sending you back to be the prime minister.”

A huge crowd had gathered in Pangia on Friday morning to await the arrival of their favourite son who has been their MP since 2002.

They came from all over Southern Highlands to witness the occasion.

O’Neill arrived at about 12.30pm at his Pangia home on a helicopter from Mendi with his son Brian, Tari-Pori MP James Marape, Moresby North-West MP Michael Malabag and Mendi MP De Kewanu.

Also present were Kagua-Erave MP James Lagea, Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal and Dei MP Wesley Nukunj.

Senior public servants present included Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari, Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh, Tourism Promotion Authority chief executive officer Jerry Agus and Mineral Resources Development Corporation managing director Augustine Mano.

Thousands of chanting and placard-waving men, women and children escorted O’Neill to the Pangia district office where he filed his nomination with Ariando and his assistant Samson Pulu.

O’Neill said the nomination process allowed everyone the right to contest the election.

“This is good, but it is not an easy job,” he said.

“I want to thank the people of Ialibu-Pangia for giving me their support for the last 15 years, with no evidence of foul play in the ballot boxes.

“You have created history and have shown a good example to the rest of the country.

“Our work has not ended – we have just begun.”

Like this: Like Loading...