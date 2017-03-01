Setting the facts straight about projects

LET me correct a report by the other daily (Feb 23) on the facts about Mr Pala’s contributions towards development projects at Gabone village.

Firstly, Rigo MP Ano Pala must be commended for encouraging bottom up planning and funding projects that are in line with the key strategic development areas of the government: health, education, water and sanitation, law and order, roads and bridges, infrastructure for churches and sports.

In the last four years, the Gabone Ward Development Committee has been working with Mr Pala’s office and the Rigo District DDA to fund development projects in the community.

During this period Mr Pala pledged to provide K600,000 to the community to fund various projects including: aid post (K105,000); school (K100,000); water supply (K100,000); bridge (K50,000); Catholic church (K70,000), United church (K75,000) and rugby league (K100,000).

From the K600,000 pledged, Mr Pala already provided K250,000. The breakdown of the actual money given to the community includes: school (K25,000); water supply (K50,000); Catholic church (K50,000), United church (K75,000) and bridge (K50,000).

The meeting organised by the ward member on Feb 21 was a follow up meeting with Mr Pala on the outstanding pledges (K350,000). Mr Pala was pleased to have seen the community organised itself to meet with him and made a commitment to pay the pledges.

The outstanding K350,000 will be committed to outstanding projects including: aid post (K105,000); school (K75,000); water supply (K50,000) Catholic church (K20,000); and rugby league (K100,000).

The Gabone Ward Development Committee would like to thank Mr Pala and the Rigo district DDA for their continued support.

Gabone WDC

Rigo, Central

Like this: Like Loading...