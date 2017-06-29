Settlement people must vote wisely

THE settlements outside of Port Moresby city, bush wara, 9-Mile, Makana, Morobe block, 8-Mile, Erima and Wildlife settlements must vote wisely.

Candidates promising to build houses for settlers or bring services and development into settlements is impossible or a lie.

The land we have settled is a state land, we must not forget that, and an individual MP cannot bring services or development into the settlements.

PNG Power and Eda Ranu are reluctant to supply settlements without land titles.

The only service which the settlements will benefit most is a clinic at 9-Mile, already established and that must be upgraded to a 24/7 clinic, instead of running to Gerehu for treatment.

Service Victim

Like this: Like Loading...