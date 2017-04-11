Settlers need answers to water problems

DUE to the construction of a freeway between Waigani/Tokarara and Konedobu in Port Moresby, water supply to more than 300 homes was disconnected.

Two water taps were installed – one each to serve the people living on both sides of the new road.

There are more than 4000 people living in the June Valley settlement of Tokarara.

After a few months, the two taps ran dry and the settlers were not told in advance.

The outstanding bill is estimated to be in four figures.

We believe that certain individuals from the settlement colluded with certain officers of Eda Ranu to install the meters without informing the community. Certain settlement

individuals stand at the two water taps and collect K20 from each family.

When asked why they were collecting “fees”, the individuals claimed that the water bill had gone up.

It is common knowledge that for a meter to be installed, certain requirements would have to be fulfilled, including a postal address to which the bills would be sent and a residential address such as the street name, lot and section number to show the physical location of the water tap

To date, the settlement community has neither.

Can the CEO or the board of Eda Ranu explain to the settlers if there is anything such as a “community obligation” to provide free water in certain circumstances?

If so, why were the water meters installed?

Can senior Eda Ranu officials visit the settlement to explain the situation?



Zunveli Setla, Via email

