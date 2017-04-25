Seven people rescued, four missing at sea

SEVEN people were rescued while four are still missing after their boat sank in waters between Madang and Manus, police say.

Acting Manus police commander Snr Insp David Yapu said yesterday that the boat was carrying 11 passengers from Karkar Island in Madang to Manus last Thursday.

He said they encountered rough seas and strong winds and the big waves tilted the 23-foot boat powered by two 40 horsepowered engines, causing it to sink.

He said four people including a female went missing at sea while the seven were rescued the next day by another boat and taken to Lorengau.

Yapu said two people sustained injures to their hands and legs and were taken to Lorengau General Hospital for medical checks and discharged later.

Yapu had advised authorities of the incident and alerted boat operators travelling between Madang and Manus to keep any eye for the missing people.

He also appealed to boat operators to be mindful of bad weather and rough seas at this of time, according to warnings by the National Weather Service.

