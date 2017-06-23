Sharks claim women’s 40-over title

The Sharks (169/4) claimed the Hebou Shield women’s 40-over division cricket title after beating the Piranas (164/8) by six wickets in the grand final at Amini Park Oval 2 yesterday.

The Piranas posted a competitive 164/8, with captain Tanya Ruma (35) and Helen Buruka (34) once again among the runs for the Piranas while Vicky Araa made a handy unbeaten 32 runs in the middle order.

Konio Oala (2-9) and Tueni Vala (2-30) were the only multiple wicket-takers for the Sharks while Sibona Jimmy, pictured, (1-19), Valo Lega (1-19) and Ravini Oa (1-33) all picked up a wicket each.

In reply, the Sharks slumped to 34/2 after in-form opening batsman Brenda Tau (7) was run out and Naoani Vare (13) was trapped leg before wicket (LBW) by Hina Philip.

Gari Buruka then steadied the innings with stubborn 20 runs before Sharks’ skipper Jimmy (60 not out) and Lega (24 not out) put on an unbeaten 93-run stand for the fifth wicket to guide the Sharks to an easy victory.

The women have a week’s break before the Hebou Shield women’s T20 competition starts on July 4.

The Hebou Shield is Cricket Papua New Guinea’s premier first class competition.

The men’s competition in the Hebou Shield is divided into two divisions: three-day and 50-overs.

The women play 40-over and T20 competitions.

All Hebou Shield matches will be played at Amini Park from June to July.

Meanwhile, the men’s competition will go into its 50-over matches next week.

Women’s 40-over division grand final result: Thurs, June 22 – Piranas 164/8 (Tanya Ruma 35, Helen Buruka 34, Vicky Araa 32 not out, Kari Seura 25; Konio Oala 2-9, Tueni Vala 2-30, Sibona Jimmy 1-19, Valo Lega 1-19, Ravini Oa 1-33) Sharks 169/4 (Sibona Jimmy 60 not out, Valo Lega 24 not out, Gari Buruka 20; Tanya Ruma 1-20, Hina Philip 1-26, Kari Seura 1-31). Sharks won by six wickets with 47 balls remaining.

