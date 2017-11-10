Ship installs GeneXpert IV system to support mobile TB testing

YWAM has installed a GeneXpert IV system on board its medical ship, mv YWAM PNG, to support mobile testing for multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) in Morobe.

The GeneXpert system was co-funded by the Australian government’s direct aid programme and the Cairns community to support the government’s efforts to address TB.

This GeneXpert system will enable YWAM Medical Ships to support PNG’s rural health facilities throughout the Southern region and Morobe.

Local health workers will work alongside volunteer health professionals from many nations.

YWAM Medical Ships clinic manager Angelica Langlais said the installation of the GeneXpert was an exciting expansion as YWAM continued to contribute toward the nation’s efforts in combatting TB.

Like this: Like Loading...