Shipping firm wants grant released

By PISAI GUMAR

Morobe Coast Shipping Services Ltd (MCSSL) has urged the Treasury Department to release its remaining balance of K2 million from total K12 million grants approved in June 2014.

MCSSL operations manager Namon Mawason said the Morobe government similarly was yet to pay a balance of K 1.5 million to MCSSL.

He said MCSSL was currently struggling to pay its outstanding debts and employee wages.

Mawason said from the commitment, K2 million was paid to China Harbour Engineering Company to dredge the Voco Point in early 2015.

He said K5 million was paid to MCSSL on Oct 13, 2014, followed by K3 million in Nov 2015 and the remaining balance was still pending.

“Former treasurer Patrick Pruaitch promised on June 29, 2016, during launching of mv Morobe Rainforest II in Lae, to pay the K2 million,” Mawason said.

“No funds have been received.”

He said another major expense was incurred in March 2015 when MCSSL paid K810,000 import duty on behalf of the Tewai-Siassi district development authority to receive the mv Lady Zeming from Indonesia.

Like this: Like Loading...