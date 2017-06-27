Shoppers flock to Vision City as expo gets underway

HUNDREDS of shoppers in Port Moresby are flocking to the Vision City Trade Expo to check out items on display in the 18 booths as the two-week event gets underway.

The booths are displaying products and services that firms offer.

Vision City Mega Mall general manager Anderson Ting said they were expecting residents to come to the expo after casting their votes in the one-day polling today.

The booths are spread out through the mall from the main entrance and in the new wing.

Shopper Frank Aisa told The National that the expo was a good initiative and that he planned to visit each booth this week.

“It is good that something like this is happening so the public can know more about businesses and what they have to offer.”

