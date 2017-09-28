Sir Bob expresses sympathy over pastor’s death

Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae has passed his sympathies and condolences to the immediate and extended families of the late Lutheran pastor Dr Zirajukic Kemung.

Kemung, from Finschhafen and a senior pastor, lecturer and academic of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG, passed away last weekend.

Sir Bob described Kemung as “an intelligent person who would have chosen a lucrative career but, instead, chose to pursue his education in theology and to serve the people of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Papua New Guinea”.

“The passing of the late Kemung is a great loss to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Papua New Guinea, the people of Morobe and the country as a whole,” he said.

“The late Kemung was one of a few scholars who graduated with a doctorate in theology, and who went on to serve as a senior pastor and lecturer at the Martin Luther Seminary in Lae.

“He also served in parts of Morobe including Kabwum.

“I extend, on behalf of Lady Hannah, our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family and relatives of Kemung and pray that God’s peace and comfort be upon you all during this difficult time.”

Sir Bob also extended his sympathies and condolences to the families of the 10 Chinese nationals who lost their lives in a fire at a supermarket in Lorengau last Friday.

